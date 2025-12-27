Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

The Punjab Police, in a determined effort to curb illegal mining activities, conducted a major operation in Mohali, leading to 15 arrests and the seizure of key machinery and vehicles.

Over the course of an overnight operation spanning December 26 to 27, simultaneous raids across Sohana, Majri, and Dera Bassi police station limits led to significant breakthroughs in the fight against unlawful mining practices.

The raids resulted in 20 FIRs, with authorities seizing an earth-moving machine, 14 loaded tippers, and two tractor-trolleys. Punjab Police, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy, vow to continue these operations to protect natural resources and uphold the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)