Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

The Punjab Police have arrested 15 individuals and seized machinery involved in illegal mining during a targeted operation in Mohali. The operation, led by Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, resulted in 20 FIRs, vehicle seizures, and assessments by the geology mining department to pursue legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:06 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police, in a determined effort to curb illegal mining activities, conducted a major operation in Mohali, leading to 15 arrests and the seizure of key machinery and vehicles.

Over the course of an overnight operation spanning December 26 to 27, simultaneous raids across Sohana, Majri, and Dera Bassi police station limits led to significant breakthroughs in the fight against unlawful mining practices.

The raids resulted in 20 FIRs, with authorities seizing an earth-moving machine, 14 loaded tippers, and two tractor-trolleys. Punjab Police, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy, vow to continue these operations to protect natural resources and uphold the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025