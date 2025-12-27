Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad experienced a notable 15% reduction in overall crime rates in 2025 compared to 2024, a shift credited to targeted enforcement and proactive policing strategies, according to Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Despite the general decline, there was a reported 6% rise in crimes against women, alongside a substantial 27% increase in POCSO cases. Conversely, cybercrime incidents decreased by 8% with 3,735 cases registered.

Looking forward, the Hyderabad Police plans to enhance technological capabilities including AI for crime prediction and improved surveillance infrastructure. The force aims to introduce smart traffic systems and specialized teams for issues such as food adulteration, further bolstering its promise to community-centric policing.

