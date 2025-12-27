Left Menu

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad witnessed a 15% drop in crime rates in 2025 compared to the previous year. However, crimes against women rose by 6%, and POCSO cases increased by 27%. Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar attributed the decrease to enhanced policing and plans to adopt advanced technology for future crime management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:02 IST
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad experienced a notable 15% reduction in overall crime rates in 2025 compared to 2024, a shift credited to targeted enforcement and proactive policing strategies, according to Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Despite the general decline, there was a reported 6% rise in crimes against women, alongside a substantial 27% increase in POCSO cases. Conversely, cybercrime incidents decreased by 8% with 3,735 cases registered.

Looking forward, the Hyderabad Police plans to enhance technological capabilities including AI for crime prediction and improved surveillance infrastructure. The force aims to introduce smart traffic systems and specialized teams for issues such as food adulteration, further bolstering its promise to community-centric policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025