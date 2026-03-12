Left Menu

Delhi Police's Operation Shastra: A Big Win Against Street Crime

Delhi Police's Operation Shastra led to the arrest of 47 criminals, seizure of firearms and knives, and registration of multiple cases. Conducted across three districts, the operation tackled street crime effectively. Notable arrests include habitual offenders involved in robbery, extortion, and murder. The drive also targeted illegal liquor and cannabis.

The Delhi Police have successfully concluded Operation Shastra, a 24-hour crackdown aimed at curbing street crime across three districts in the northern range. During the operation, 47 criminals were arrested, and illegal firearms and knives were seized, according to authorities on Thursday.

Police teams from Outernorth, Rohini, and Northwest districts coordinated raids from 8 am on March 11 to 8 am on March 12, leading to 43 cases under the Arms Act. Among those detained were notorious offenders, including Dinesh alias Doremon, involved in 17 criminal cases, and Gaurav, who flaunted firearms on social media.

Simultaneously, 25 cases under the Excise Act were registered, resulting in 24 arrests and the seizure of 723 liters of illicit liquor. Additionally, 9.3 kg of cannabis was confiscated, and seven cases under the Gambling Act led to 14 arrests. Police indicated these crime-prevention efforts will continue.

