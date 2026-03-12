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South Korea Navigates US Trade Investigation

South Korea's Industry Ministry is working to prevent negative impacts on local exporters following its inclusion in a U.S. 'Section 301' unfair trade practices investigation. The ministry plans to collaborate closely with Washington to address the concerns and protect the interests of its exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST
South Korea Navigates US Trade Investigation
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  • South Korea

South Korea's Industry Ministry announced on Thursday its intent to shield local exporters from potential disadvantages after the country was named in a U.S. 'Section 301' unfair trade practices investigation.

A ministry statement emphasized ongoing collaboration with Washington to tackle the issue and safeguard export interests.

The government is keen on ensuring fair treatment for its exporters amid these trade-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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