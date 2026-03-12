South Korea Navigates US Trade Investigation
South Korea's Industry Ministry is working to prevent negative impacts on local exporters following its inclusion in a U.S. 'Section 301' unfair trade practices investigation. The ministry plans to collaborate closely with Washington to address the concerns and protect the interests of its exporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Industry Ministry announced on Thursday its intent to shield local exporters from potential disadvantages after the country was named in a U.S. 'Section 301' unfair trade practices investigation.
A ministry statement emphasized ongoing collaboration with Washington to tackle the issue and safeguard export interests.
The government is keen on ensuring fair treatment for its exporters amid these trade-related challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Commerce Ministry's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Insurance Support for Exporters
FIEO Presses for Priority Gas Allocation to Boost Exporters
Government's Insurance Support Plan for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis
War Zone Disruptions: Indian Exporters Face Financial Turbulence
Exporters Grapple with West Asia Crisis: Freight Costs Soar