Tensions Surge: China's Bold Military Drills Encircle Taiwan

China has ramped up tensions in the Taiwan Strait by conducting large-scale military exercises named 'Justice Mission 2025.' These exercises feature live-fire drills with troops, warships, fighter jets, and artillery, presenting a direct challenge to Taiwan's security amidst ongoing geopolitical friction.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China's military orchestrated these maneuvers with precision, focusing forces to the north and southwest of the Taiwan Strait, simulating strikes on land and maritime targets. This militarized posturing escalates the existing strain following a recent $11.1 billion arms deal between the U.S. and Taiwan, opposed sternly by Beijing.

The drills, which form part of China's strategy of blurring lines between training and potential aggression, are seen as a warning against separatist forces and external interference. In response, Taiwan's military remains on high alert, collaborating with coast guard forces to mitigate the drills' impact on maritime and aviation activities.

