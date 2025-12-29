Left Menu

Tragic Train Fire Claims Life Near Elamanchilin

A devastating fire broke out in two coaches of the Tata-Ernakulam Express near Elamanchilin, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in one fatality. Authorities responded quickly to evacuate passengers and are currently investigating the incident.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A devastating fire erupted in the Tata-Ernakulam Express on Monday, engulfing two coaches near Elamanchilin town in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident has claimed one life, confirmed by Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha.

The quick response of the locomotive pilot, who halted the train, allowed passengers to evacuate swiftly, potentially preventing further casualties.

As investigations continue, railway authorities are working to understand the cause of the blaze, with more details expected to be released shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

