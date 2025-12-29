Tragic Train Fire Claims Life Near Elamanchilin

A devastating fire erupted in the Tata-Ernakulam Express on Monday, engulfing two coaches near Elamanchilin town in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident has claimed one life, confirmed by Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha.

The quick response of the locomotive pilot, who halted the train, allowed passengers to evacuate swiftly, potentially preventing further casualties.

As investigations continue, railway authorities are working to understand the cause of the blaze, with more details expected to be released shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)