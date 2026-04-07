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Government Extends TRP Blackout Amidst Conflict Coverage

The government has prolonged the suspension of Television Rating Points (TRPs) reporting for news channels by four weeks to reduce sensationalism and speculative content related to the West Asia conflict. This measure, initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to prevent panic among the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:45 IST
Government Extends TRP Blackout Amidst Conflict Coverage
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended its directive to withhold the reporting of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for TV news channels by an additional four weeks. This decision aims to address concerns over sensationalism and speculative content in media coverage concerning the West Asia conflict.

Initially issued on March 6 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the order to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) demands an immediate suspension of TRP reporting for a period of four weeks or until further instructions. The intention is to control the dissemination of potentially panic-inducing content among the public, particularly those with connections in conflict-affected areas.

The Ministry's decision aligns with the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India,' which allow BARC, a registered television rating agency, to be governed by Ministry directives as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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