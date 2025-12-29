Yen's Rally Signals Japan's Economic Balancing Act

The yen saw a notable strengthening on Monday, marking its fifth rise in six sessions. This comes as market participants evaluate the likelihood of further interest rate hikes in Japan, alongside the possibility of intervention amid lighter holiday trading volumes.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's recent policy meeting revealed deliberations on rate increments, following a significant hike that raised the policy rate to 0.75%, the highest in 30 years. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized Japan's ability to manage the yen's fluctuations, with officials' statements aiding in moderating the yen's depreciation against the dollar. Financial strategist Marc Chandler commented on the conditions for intervention, indicating current market dynamics do not yet warrant it.

Globally, the dollar lost ground against major currencies. The market remains focused on future trends, with small-scale trading characterizing the final sessions of the year. Economists, including Torsten Slok, noted the yen's performance, driven by fiscal concerns amid a shifting interest rate landscape. With limited economic data ahead of the New Year holiday, market observers remain watchful of upcoming developments.