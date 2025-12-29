Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G
A parliamentary panel convened to discuss the transition from the MGNREGA to the new VB-G RAM G Act. With the shift expected within six months, the committee explored payment processes, budgetary support, and rule framing. The insights aim to ensure a seamless rural employment program transition.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary panel convened on Monday to scrutinize the transition from the UPA-era rural job guarantee law, MGNREGA, to the Narendra Modi administration's newly passed VB-G RAM G Act. The committee examined strategies for a seamless changeover and how to handle transitional payments and budget adjustments.
Chairperson Saptagiri Ulaka noted that although the new act has been passed, detailed rules are still pending. The panel will revisit these discussions during the upcoming Budget session. Members highlighted the importance of state collaboration and emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive framework to support the shift.
Some committee members expressed concerns about MGNREGA's current enrollment figures and utilization rates. Proponents of the VB-G RAM G Act argue it will better address rural employment and infrastructure needs. The session aimed to address these issues, ensuring that the new law effectively supports India's rural workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Push for TB-Free India: Nadda Drives Healthcare Progress
India's Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistance: A Silent Pandemic
Clash of Accusations: India and Pakistan Spar Over Minority Treatment
Global Convergence: India AI Impact Summit 2026
Vaishnavi Rathore Honored with 2025 IPI India Award for Journalism Excellence