Left Menu

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

A parliamentary panel convened to discuss the transition from the MGNREGA to the new VB-G RAM G Act. With the shift expected within six months, the committee explored payment processes, budgetary support, and rule framing. The insights aim to ensure a seamless rural employment program transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:21 IST
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel convened on Monday to scrutinize the transition from the UPA-era rural job guarantee law, MGNREGA, to the Narendra Modi administration's newly passed VB-G RAM G Act. The committee examined strategies for a seamless changeover and how to handle transitional payments and budget adjustments.

Chairperson Saptagiri Ulaka noted that although the new act has been passed, detailed rules are still pending. The panel will revisit these discussions during the upcoming Budget session. Members highlighted the importance of state collaboration and emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive framework to support the shift.

Some committee members expressed concerns about MGNREGA's current enrollment figures and utilization rates. Proponents of the VB-G RAM G Act argue it will better address rural employment and infrastructure needs. The session aimed to address these issues, ensuring that the new law effectively supports India's rural workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025