Ladakh's Recruitment Revolution: Setting National Standards in Administrative Efficiency

Ladakh's transparent and time-bound recruitment process has set a national benchmark, according to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta. He commended the Union Territory administration's prompt declaration of examination results and handed out selection letters to newly appointed candidates.

Gupta also launched the Online Ladakh Domicile Certificate Portal, a significant step towards digital governance. This will streamline procedures, reduce delays, and enhance citizen-administration trust, especially beneficial given Ladakh's geographic challenges.

Highlighting Ladakh's progress since becoming a Union Territory in 2019, Gupta praised the region's empowerment of youth, farmers, and women. He urged young people to contribute to national goals under PM Modi's leadership by 2047, emphasizing the development of infrastructure, policies, and entrepreneurship potential.