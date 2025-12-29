Left Menu

Ladakh's Recruitment Revolution: Setting National Standards in Administrative Efficiency

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta lauded Ladakh's transparent recruitment process as a national benchmark, highlighting efficient result declarations and the digital governance milestone of the Online Ladakh Domicile Certificate Portal. Gupta emphasized integrity, discipline, and public service in new appointees, while underscoring Ladakh's development since its Union Territory status achieved in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's transparent and time-bound recruitment process has set a national benchmark, according to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta. He commended the Union Territory administration's prompt declaration of examination results and handed out selection letters to newly appointed candidates.

Gupta also launched the Online Ladakh Domicile Certificate Portal, a significant step towards digital governance. This will streamline procedures, reduce delays, and enhance citizen-administration trust, especially beneficial given Ladakh's geographic challenges.

Highlighting Ladakh's progress since becoming a Union Territory in 2019, Gupta praised the region's empowerment of youth, farmers, and women. He urged young people to contribute to national goals under PM Modi's leadership by 2047, emphasizing the development of infrastructure, policies, and entrepreneurship potential.

