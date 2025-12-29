SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore
SBI Mutual Fund divested a 2.43% stake in gaming company Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 crore through market transactions, reducing its holding from 5.78% to 3.35%. Despite the sale, Nazara's share price rose significantly on both BSE and NSE exchanges.
On Monday, SBI Mutual Fund divested a 2.43% stake in Nazara Technologies, a prominent gaming and e-sports company, for approximately Rs 216 crore in open market transactions.
According to data released from stock exchanges, SBI Mutual Fund sold a total of 90.09 lakh shares, effectively reducing its stake from 5.78% to 3.35%. The shares were sold at prices between Rs 240.03 and Rs 240.18 each.
Following the sale, Nazara Technologies saw its stock jump by over 6% on both the BSE and NSE. However, details regarding the buyers remain undisclosed.
