Rogue Wolves of Kaiserganj: A Community Under Siege

In the Kaiserganj forest range, a rogue pack of wolves continues to endanger local villages, resulting in the latest killing of a seventh wolf by a forest department rescue team. The operation was confirmed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav on Monday.

The search took place near Birja Pakariya and Rohitpurwa villages after frequent wolf activity was reported. Using drone technology, the rescue team located a wolf at 3.30 pm on Sunday, prompting the team to encircle the area. Despite attempts to capture the wolf peacefully, the animal was ultimately shot as it fled towards a river, with its body found on Monday.

In response to a spate of wolf attacks resulting in 12 deaths and 32 injuries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has overseen relief efforts, urging the safe rescue of the wolves but permitting lethal measures if necessary. Continuous patrols and community warnings are ongoing, with the goal of preventing further casualties.