Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act
The Punjab Assembly's special session is set to be contentious, with the AAP government contesting the VB-G RAM G Act, which allegedly burdens states financially. Opposition criticizes AAP for failing to provide MGNREGA work. VB-G RAM G Act promises 125 days of rural employment but is controversial among laborers and politicians.
The Punjab Assembly is bracing for a heated special session as the AAP government prepares to challenge the VB-G RAM G Act. This action is in response to claims that the Act heaps financial strain on states and threatens the livelihoods of MGNREGA laborers.
Opposition parties, led by the Punjab Congress, plan to admonish the ruling AAP for falling short on their MGNREGA commitments. Under the new scheme, which guarantees 125 days of rural employment, critics fear it could become a significant burden on states like Punjab.
State BJP leaders accuse AAP of misleading laborers and not living up to employment promises under MGNREGA. The session underscores the broader tension between national policies and state obligations, as well as the challenges of ensuring fair labor practices.
