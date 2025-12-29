Left Menu

Reliance and BP's $30 Billion Face-Off Over KG-D6 Gas Output

The government claims Reliance Industries Ltd and BP owe over USD 30 billion for not meeting gas output targets and overbuilding facilities at KG-D6 fields. The dispute, which involves cost disallowances and reserves misestimations, is currently under arbitration. Reliance denies the claims and questions the government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:37 IST
Reliance and BP's $30 Billion Face-Off Over KG-D6 Gas Output
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has raised a substantial compensation claim of over USD 30 billion against Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP, alleging that they constructed larger-than-required facilities at the Krishna Godavari basin KG-D6 fields and failed to meet natural gas output targets, according to sources.

The claim was presented to a three-member arbitration tribunal, which recently concluded hearings in the long-standing 14-year dispute. An outcome is expected next year, but any party dissatisfied with the ruling will likely challenge it in the Supreme Court, informed sources state.

Reliance refutes the claim of USD 30 billion, asserting that the allegations of underproduction are unfounded. The company states that the situation is being handled under the country's judicial system, expressing full confidence in legal proceedings. The complex situation originated from projections not aligning with actual gas output due to unforeseen factors.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

 Ukraine
2
Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

 Russia
3
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
4
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025