Guyana's Soaring Oil Production: A New Energy Powerhouse

Guyana's oil production has reached new heights, with November figures showing a rise to 894,000 barrels per day (bpd), as reported by the government. This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth for the South American nation.

The increase is largely attributed to the efforts of a consortium led by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, which oversees all oil and gas output in Guyana. The implementation of a fourth floating production facility has significantly boosted the country's oil output.

Guyana's production surge has brought the average daily output for the first 11 months of the year to nearly 700,000 bpd, positioning it ahead of many other oil-producing countries in Latin America.

