Left Menu

Guyana's Soaring Oil Production: A New Energy Powerhouse

Guyana's oil production surged to 894,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, marking the fourth consecutive month of increased output thanks to Exxon Mobil's new floating facility. This increase has elevated the country's average production to nearly 700,000 bpd, surpassing many of its Latin American neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:41 IST
Guyana's Soaring Oil Production: A New Energy Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyana's oil production has reached new heights, with November figures showing a rise to 894,000 barrels per day (bpd), as reported by the government. This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth for the South American nation.

The increase is largely attributed to the efforts of a consortium led by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, which oversees all oil and gas output in Guyana. The implementation of a fourth floating production facility has significantly boosted the country's oil output.

Guyana's production surge has brought the average daily output for the first 11 months of the year to nearly 700,000 bpd, positioning it ahead of many other oil-producing countries in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

 Ukraine
2
Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

 Russia
3
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
4
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025