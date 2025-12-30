Bullish Trends Emerge in Chinese Stock Markets After Nine-Day Rally

China's stock markets showed signs of consolidation on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite index ending a nine-day winning streak as investors took profits after a strong run. The index closed flat at 3,965.12, marking an abrupt pause in its best win streak since September 2024. Still, a year-to-date gain of over 18% positions the market for its best annual performance since 2019.

The blue-chip CSI300 index saw a slight uptick of 0.3%, experiencing fluctuations throughout the day. Favorable performances emerged from the artificial intelligence sector, which rose 1.3%, and the semiconductor index, which increased by 0.9%. The defense sector also climbed to a three-year high, buoyed by China's live-firing exercises simulating a blockade around Taiwan. Conversely, real estate, healthcare, and insurance sectors lagged, with losses of 2.3%, 0.5%, and around 1%, respectively.

Analysts at Pacific Securities noted a bullish trend emerging amidst sector rotational strength and low option volatility levels. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index increased by 0.9% and the tech index rose 1.7% to a two-week high. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also edged up by 1%, reflecting a strong year for listings as Hong Kong continued to dominate Asian equity capital markets.

