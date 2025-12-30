Left Menu

BRISKPE Secures RBI Authorization for Cross-Border Payment Innovation

BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform backed by Prosus, has gained the Reserve Bank of India's approval to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border. This authorization allows BRISKPE to handle inward and outward payments, benefiting Indian businesses by simplifying international transactions and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BRISKPE, a Prosus-backed cross-border payments platform, has received the Reserve Bank of India's final authorization to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), marking a significant milestone in the fintech industry. This approval enables BRISKPE to facilitate both inward and outward payments under RBI's regulatory framework.

As one of India's youngest fintech companies specializing in cross-border payments, BRISKPE's authorization firmly establishes its role as a compliant infrastructure partner for Indian businesses. The platform serves over 10,000 customers, primarily MSME exporters, and aims to surpass $1 billion in transaction volumes by 2026.

With its focus on security, compliance, and real-time monitoring, BRISKPE offers a streamlined digital onboarding process and enhanced payment reliability. The company is set to expand its import payment solutions, further simplifying global trade for Indian enterprises and enhancing their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

