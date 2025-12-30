Vigilance Urged for Safe New Year Celebrations in Bihar

In Bihar, government officials have been instructed to rigorously enforce law and order during the New Year celebrations. Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, in a high-level meeting, emphasized the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive locations to ensure public safety.

Pratyay Amrit directed district magistrates and police superintendents to remain vigilant at crowded areas, including markets and major intersections, and urgently address any disturbances. Additionally, he highlighted the need for public warmth and sufficient medical staffing during the cold wave gripping the state.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar urged police presence at pilgrimage sites and advocated for raids on suspected spots for liquor and drugs. Kumar stressed vigilance against biker gangs and intensified security checks along border areas amid Bihar's New Year festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)