Vigilance Urged for Safe New Year Celebrations in Bihar

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit has mandated strict law enforcement and security measures for upcoming New Year festivities. At a high-level meeting, officials were directed to install CCTV at sensitive areas, ensure warmth for the needy, and conduct raids to curb illegal activities, including substance abuse and trafficking.

Updated: 30-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:38 IST
In Bihar, government officials have been instructed to rigorously enforce law and order during the New Year celebrations. Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, in a high-level meeting, emphasized the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive locations to ensure public safety.

Pratyay Amrit directed district magistrates and police superintendents to remain vigilant at crowded areas, including markets and major intersections, and urgently address any disturbances. Additionally, he highlighted the need for public warmth and sufficient medical staffing during the cold wave gripping the state.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar urged police presence at pilgrimage sites and advocated for raids on suspected spots for liquor and drugs. Kumar stressed vigilance against biker gangs and intensified security checks along border areas amid Bihar's New Year festivities.

