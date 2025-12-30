Escalating Tensions: EU's Stance on China's Military Exercises Near Taiwan

China's recent military exercises near Taiwan have further escalated tensions in the region, as reported by a European Commission spokesperson on Tuesday. The official stated that the EU has a vested interest in preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing the importance of stability.

The spokesperson announced, "We oppose any unilateral actions that change the status quo, particularly if these actions involve force or coercion." This statement highlights the EU's commitment against disruptive maneuvers in the area.

The situation underscores ongoing geopolitical complexities surrounding Taiwan, as various international entities watch closely to ensure peace and order are maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)