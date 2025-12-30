Glimmers of Peace: A New Dawn for Ukraine?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed optimism that peace could be attained in Ukraine within weeks, following discussions with European leaders, Canada, and NATO. He highlighted security guarantees offered to Kyiv by the United States as evidence of a potentially swift resolution, despite the complexities involved.

However, challenges remain, particularly with the Kremlin's accusations of Kyiv attacking a Russian presidential residence, which Kyiv denies. Tusk emphasized that while a swift resolution seems possible, it remains uncertain and contingent upon various negotiations and compromises.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have indicated progress toward an agreement, although contentious issues persist, including control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and the fate of the Donbas region. Proposed solutions include a free economic zone if Ukrainian troops withdraw from contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)