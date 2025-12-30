Left Menu

India's Medical Sector to Embrace AI with Free Doctor Training

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has unveiled a free six-month online course to boost AI literacy among doctors. The program targets improved diagnostics and personalized treatment in healthcare. Applications are now open for this initiative aimed at integrating AI with medical education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:08 IST
India's Medical Sector to Embrace AI with Free Doctor Training
Representative Image (Photo/NBEMS website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has introduced a groundbreaking initiative: a six-month free online course designed to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy among doctors in India. This move aims to bolster the integration of AI into healthcare, spotlighting enhanced diagnostics and personalized treatments as key benefits.

As AI increasingly becomes integral to medical practices via radiology software, pathology algorithms, and more, most doctors find themselves navigating AI's complexities without adequate training or clear guidelines. With this course titled 'Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education - Viksit Arogya Bharat,' NBEMS seeks to fill this critical knowledge gap.

Abhijat Sheth, President and Chairperson of NBEMS, emphasizes the course's focus on helping doctors safely use AI without supplanting traditional clinical thinking. The project, backed by global academic institutions, including Harvard and Oxford, aims to equip India's future clinicians with a robust understanding of AI's role in medical practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

 India
2
From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

 India
3
Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

 India
4
TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025