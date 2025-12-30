India's Medical Sector to Embrace AI with Free Doctor Training

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has introduced a groundbreaking initiative: a six-month free online course designed to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy among doctors in India. This move aims to bolster the integration of AI into healthcare, spotlighting enhanced diagnostics and personalized treatments as key benefits.

As AI increasingly becomes integral to medical practices via radiology software, pathology algorithms, and more, most doctors find themselves navigating AI's complexities without adequate training or clear guidelines. With this course titled 'Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education - Viksit Arogya Bharat,' NBEMS seeks to fill this critical knowledge gap.

Abhijat Sheth, President and Chairperson of NBEMS, emphasizes the course's focus on helping doctors safely use AI without supplanting traditional clinical thinking. The project, backed by global academic institutions, including Harvard and Oxford, aims to equip India's future clinicians with a robust understanding of AI's role in medical practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)