Tragedy of a Young Survivor: From Streets to Hospital
A 14-year-old who ran away following a family dispute was found critically ill after being forced into marriage. Her story surfaced at a Delhi hospital, leading to police investigation after her tragic death. The case highlights issues of child neglect, forced marriage, and inadequate reporting mechanisms.
- Country:
- India
A 14-year-old girl, who ran away from home after a family dispute, faced unimaginable hardships while living on the streets. Forced into marriage with a man in Rajasthan, her plight only came to public attention following her hospitalization and subsequent death in Delhi.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR after recording her statement during treatment at GTB Hospital. It was revealed that her family never reported her missing, leaving her vulnerable and alone.
Burning questions around forced marriage, family responsibilities, and alertness of public agencies in such cases arise. An investigation on parental roles and possible negligence is underway as the nation awaits further details following the post-mortem report.
