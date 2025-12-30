Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking

The Uttar Pradesh FSDA is cracking down on illegal codeine syrup networks, proposing a licensing overhaul and stricter monitoring. Officials exposed large-scale diversion through shell billing and unverifiable chains. Over 332 establishments were inspected, uncovering systemic non-compliance and illegal stock practices.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) is intensifying its efforts to dismantle an extensive illegal network dealing in codeine-based cough syrup. In a significant move, the FSDA has proposed a comprehensive revamp of the wholesale drug licensing system, emphasizing stricter verification and accountability measures, according to a senior government official.

The department's proposals have been submitted to the state government with additional recommendations directed to the Centre, amid ongoing investigations revealing large-scale diversion of regulated medicines via shell billing and unverifiable networks. Key measures include geo-tagging of wholesale establishments and mandatory verification processes to tighten the supply chain loopholes.

Since the crackdown commenced, the FSDA has inspected over 332 wholesale drug establishments, uncovering extensive non-compliance. The operation has also highlighted the inadequacy of existing regulations in preventing misuse, prompting the call for fresh central notifications and uniform guidelines.

