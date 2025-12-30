Left Menu

Shimla's Winter Wonderland Awaits: Tourists Flock for New Year Celebrations

Tourists flood Shimla for New Year festivities, lured by the Winter Carnival and potential snowfall. Police ensure smooth traffic and security management, while excitement builds for the predicted snow on December 31. Visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere, eagerly anticipating the transformation of the hill station into a winter wonderland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:52 IST
Shimla's Winter Wonderland Awaits: Tourists Flock for New Year Celebrations
Tourists gather at Ridge Maidan in Shimla ahead of New Year celebration (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rush to welcome the New Year, tourists are thronging to Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, drawn by the allure of the ongoing Winter Carnival and the possibility of snow. The anticipation of snowfall adds to the excitement, as Shimla Police prepares to manage the influx with enhanced traffic, parking, and security measures.

The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in Shimla's upper regions by December 31, raising hopes among visitors. As tourist numbers grow, police efforts to maintain order are evident across the city. With families arriving from metropolitan hubs like Delhi, the hill station is buzzing with anticipation for a snowy start to the New Year.

Police officials, including Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, assure visitors that arrangements are in place for their safety and convenience. The focus is on key bustling areas like Mall Road and Ridge Maidan, with the police adopting a facilitative role to ensure visitors enjoy the festivities responsibly. The appeal is for tourists to cooperate, ensuring a harmonious celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

