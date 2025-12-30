Left Menu

Reverence at the Chola Masterpiece: Jaishankar's Temple Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife, visited the Airavatesvara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site from the Chola era in Kumbakonam. The temple is celebrated for its intricate architecture. Jaishankar was conferred temple honors during his visit, highlighting its cultural and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST
Reverence at the Chola Masterpiece: Jaishankar's Temple Visit
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with his wife Kyoko, paid a visit to the renowned Chola-era Airavatesvara temple in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

The ancient shrine, dedicated to Lord Siva, is a UNESCO World Heritage site admired for its intricate Chola architecture.

During the visit, the Minister received temple honors, underscoring the site's cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

 India
2
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
3
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
4
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025