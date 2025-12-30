Reverence at the Chola Masterpiece: Jaishankar's Temple Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with his wife Kyoko, paid a visit to the renowned Chola-era Airavatesvara temple in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

The ancient shrine, dedicated to Lord Siva, is a UNESCO World Heritage site admired for its intricate Chola architecture.

During the visit, the Minister received temple honors, underscoring the site's cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)