Reverence at the Chola Masterpiece: Jaishankar's Temple Visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife, visited the Airavatesvara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site from the Chola era in Kumbakonam. The temple is celebrated for its intricate architecture. Jaishankar was conferred temple honors during his visit, highlighting its cultural and historical significance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with his wife Kyoko, paid a visit to the renowned Chola-era Airavatesvara temple in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.
The ancient shrine, dedicated to Lord Siva, is a UNESCO World Heritage site admired for its intricate Chola architecture.
During the visit, the Minister received temple honors, underscoring the site's cultural importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)