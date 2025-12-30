Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport, under the stewardship of the Adani Group, has marked an impressive achievement by crossing the 25,000-passenger threshold within just five days of commencing commercial flight operations.

The airport, during this initial period, recorded 26,021 passengers—comprising 12,431 arrivals and 13,590 departures—demonstrating strong demand and active booking engagement, according to an airport spokesperson's statement.

Passenger numbers surged during the weekend, with 5,548 travelers on Saturday and 5,614 on Sunday. The airport efficiently managed 162 scheduled air traffic movements, evenly split between arrivals and departures, signaling a promising start to its journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)