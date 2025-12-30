Left Menu

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport has reported a significant milestone, exceeding 25,000 passengers within its initial five days of operations. The airport recorded over 26,000 passengers, indicating a robust demand for flights. During this period, 162 scheduled flights were handled, highlighting a successful start to commercial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport, under the stewardship of the Adani Group, has marked an impressive achievement by crossing the 25,000-passenger threshold within just five days of commencing commercial flight operations.

The airport, during this initial period, recorded 26,021 passengers—comprising 12,431 arrivals and 13,590 departures—demonstrating strong demand and active booking engagement, according to an airport spokesperson's statement.

Passenger numbers surged during the weekend, with 5,548 travelers on Saturday and 5,614 on Sunday. The airport efficiently managed 162 scheduled air traffic movements, evenly split between arrivals and departures, signaling a promising start to its journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

