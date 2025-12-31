Arunachal Pradesh: Komkar village extends overwhelming support for pre-feasibility studies of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI) In a significant step towards strengthening national water security and regional development, the people of Komkar village in Upper Siang district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, expressing their unequivocal support for the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a project declared of national importance by the Government of India in 2008. In a press statement here on Tuesday, the CMO of Arunachal Pradesh stated that the MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu (virtually), Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior government officials.

"Representatives from 245 out of 257 households of Komkar village - accounting for over 95 per cent consensus - formally endorsed the agreement, underscoring strong community backing for the conduct of PFR-related studies," said the press statement. It also stated that the development marks a pivotal milestone in advancing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, reinforcing a model of informed consent, sustained dialogue and community participation, while balancing developmental aspirations with environmental and social sensitivities.

"Village representatives reiterated their collective commitment to national interest and the long-term safety and prosperity of the Siang belt and the Adi community. They expressed appreciation for the State Government's extensive consultations and awareness-building initiatives, particularly on the strategic, ecological and water-security dimensions of the project," said the press statement. In his address, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the people of Komkar for becoming the first village in Upper Siang district to extend formal support for PFR studies, following similar agreements by four villages in Siang district earlier.

He clarified that the current agreement is strictly limited to the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report and assured that no construction decision would be made without exhaustive consultations and the consent of all Project Affected Families (PAFs). The Chief Minister also highlighted emerging hydrological concerns, including potential diversion or reduction of water flow in the Siang River due to upstream interventions, and stressed the need for the project to ensure ecological flow and regional water security.

Pema Khandu further expressed gratitude to the Government of India for approving a Rs 350-crore Special Development Package for the Siang and Upper Siang districts, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods, and infrastructure. He urged Komkar village to constitute a Village Development Committee to identify priority programmes under the package.Reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency and public participation. The Chief Minister assured that public opinion and consent would remain central at every stage of pre-construction activities, following the completion of the PFR.

Thanking the villagers for their exemplary unity, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta lauded Komkar's role in nation-building and regional development. MLA Oni Panyang described the consensus as a reflection of maturity and collective wisdom, noting that Komkar has set a benchmark for participatory decision-making in the district.

Minister Ojing Tasing stated that the MoU was finalised after over a year of detailed deliberations with all households. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in safeguarding the region against downstream risks and ensuring long-term stability for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

He commended the villagers for prioritising both state and national interests. (ANI)

