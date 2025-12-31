Left Menu

Preserving the Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru: Unity Amidst Diversity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged vigilance against attempts to distort Sree Narayana Guru's philosophies, emphasizing his role as a spiritual leader promoting unity beyond caste and religion. At the Sivagiri pilgrimage, he stressed integrating the Guru's ideals with progressive forces to uphold equality and social justice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned against attempts by certain groups to distort the philosophies of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru during the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrim conclave in Varkala on Wednesday.

Vijayan urged the public to remain vigilant as efforts were being made to confine Guru's teachings within specific religious or community boundaries, which could weaken democratic and secular values. He emphasized the importance of integrating the Guru's message with progressive ideals.

The CM highlighted the enduring relevance of Guru's vision for unity and social justice, warning against cultural fascism that attempts to present Indian culture as monolithic. The event was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

