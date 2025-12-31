Left Menu

RSS Chief Calls for Social Harmony and Unity

In a speech advocating national unity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for overcoming divisions of caste and wealth and emphasized familial bonds and environmental responsibility. He urged public spaces to be accessible to all Hindus and advocated adherence to Constitutional values and local resource utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:58 IST
RSS Chief Calls for Social Harmony and Unity
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for social harmony and national unity in a recent address. Urging citizens to overcome divisions based on caste, wealth, and language, he highlighted the importance of treating everyone as part of one family.

Bhagwat suggested dedicating a day each week to family activities, advocating for home-cooked meals, prayers, and discussions to strengthen bonds and combat loneliness. He also called for accessible public facilities and emphasized adherence to Constitutional values and civic discipline.

Expressing environmental concerns, Bhagwat encouraged conservation efforts such as rainwater harvesting and plastic reduction. He advocated for using the mother tongue at home and supporting local products while respecting traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India
2
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
3
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
4
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025