RSS Chief Calls for Social Harmony and Unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for social harmony and national unity in a recent address. Urging citizens to overcome divisions based on caste, wealth, and language, he highlighted the importance of treating everyone as part of one family.

Bhagwat suggested dedicating a day each week to family activities, advocating for home-cooked meals, prayers, and discussions to strengthen bonds and combat loneliness. He also called for accessible public facilities and emphasized adherence to Constitutional values and civic discipline.

Expressing environmental concerns, Bhagwat encouraged conservation efforts such as rainwater harvesting and plastic reduction. He advocated for using the mother tongue at home and supporting local products while respecting traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)