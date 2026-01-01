Pentagon Awards $328.5M Contract to Lockheed Martin for Taiwan's Defense
The Pentagon has announced a contract awarded to Lockheed Martin worth $328.5 million for military sales to Taiwan. This move addresses the Taiwan Air Force's urgent operational needs. With $157.3 million in foreign military sales funds already committed, this deal strengthens Taiwan's defense capabilities.
The Pentagon has confirmed awarding a substantial contract to defense giant Lockheed Martin. This agreement focuses on fulfilling what U.S. officials describe as an 'urgent operational need' for the Taiwan Air Force.
The contract, valued at an impressive $328.5 million, is part of a strategic military sales initiative. At the moment of the award, $157.3 million in foreign military sales funds have already been committed, illustrating the significance of this defense partnership.
This financial infusion is expected to bolster Taiwan's air defense systems, reinforcing its capacity to respond to regional security challenges. This collaboration underscores Washington's ongoing commitment to Taiwan's military readiness in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.
