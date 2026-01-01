Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Energy Facilities

Ukrainian drones have reportedly targeted critical energy infrastructure in Russia, striking an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region and an energy storage facility in Tatarstan, according to both Russian officials and the Ukrainian military.

The strike in Krasnodar ignited a fire at the Ilskiy oil refinery, though no casualties were reported. Russian media, citing the local governor's office, confirmed that Tatarstan's facility also caught fire. Both blazes were swiftly extinguished.

These operations are part of intensified efforts by Kyiv to target Russian energy assets, a strategic move to cut off funding sources for Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.