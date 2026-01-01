Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Energy Facilities

Ukrainian drones have struck an oil refinery in Krasnodar and an energy storage facility in Tatarstan. These attacks caused fires but no casualties. Kyiv aims to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure to weaken Moscow's military funding in its ongoing campaign in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:30 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Energy Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones have reportedly targeted critical energy infrastructure in Russia, striking an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region and an energy storage facility in Tatarstan, according to both Russian officials and the Ukrainian military.

The strike in Krasnodar ignited a fire at the Ilskiy oil refinery, though no casualties were reported. Russian media, citing the local governor's office, confirmed that Tatarstan's facility also caught fire. Both blazes were swiftly extinguished.

These operations are part of intensified efforts by Kyiv to target Russian energy assets, a strategic move to cut off funding sources for Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

 India
2
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
3
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
4
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026