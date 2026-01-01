Haryana Expands Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana to Reward Mothers of High Achievers

The Haryana cabinet has recently sanctioned changes to the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which extends financial support of Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women. These amendments will now also benefit mothers whose children excel academically, scoring above 80% in Classes 10 and 12, or who meet additional specified criteria.

The revised policy includes a savings plan wherein Rs 1,100 is directly transferred to the recipient's bank account, while Rs 1,000 is deposited into a government-managed recurring or fixed deposit account. The total accumulated in these accounts, with interest, will be paid out at maturity, with a maximum tenure of five years.

The updates aim to broaden the reach of the initiative to mothers whose children demonstrate remarkable academic performance in government schools or those who have successfully rehabilitated malnourished children. To ensure eligibility and transparency, community validation via local self-governance bodies will be integral to the new process.

(With inputs from agencies.)