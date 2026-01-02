Political Tensions Ignite Violent Clash in Ballari Over Banner Dispute

A violent clash unfolded outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Janardhana Reddy in Ballari on the backdrop of a dispute over the installation of a banner. The conflict saw supporters from Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Janardhana Reddy's factions clash violently over the banners planned for the Valmiki statue inauguration set for January 3.

The initial verbal altercation rapidly spiraled into physical violence and stone-pelting, compelling law enforcement to resort to lathi charge to disperse the escalating crowd, according to police reports. The clash's news spread swiftly, prompting increased gatherings of supporters from both political cohorts and exacerbating tensions within Ballari. Both MLAs were absent during the incident but hurried to the scene as its severity unfolded.

BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy, addressing the media, stated concerns regarding deliberate provocations aiming to disrupt the city's peace in the pretext of the Valmiki statue event. The Police have reportedly controlled the situation with the presence of several hundred officers. SP Ballari noted the unconfirmed speculations about a potential casualty. An FIR has been lodged at Brucepet Police Station, implicating 11 individuals, including Janardhana Reddy and former Karnataka Minister Sriramulu, in the alleged dismantling of the banner, as further investigations proceed.