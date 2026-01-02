Left Menu

Teen's Rage Turns Deadly in Delhi Altercation

A 50-year-old tailor was fatally stabbed by a juvenile during a sudden altercation in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Police have apprehended the accused and initiated a search for an accomplice. The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:47 IST
Teen's Rage Turns Deadly in Delhi Altercation
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man, identified as Bihari Lal, was allegedly stabbed to death in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area following a minor altercation, police reported on Friday. Lal, a tailor by profession, resided in Lal Bagh, Azadpur.

The incident unfolded when a juvenile, described as a school dropout, allegedly attacked Lal during a heated verbal exchange. In a fit of rage, the youth reportedly stabbed the victim, with additional aggression from an accomplice, believed to have assaulted Lal by kicking him.

Emergency services rushed Lal to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have detained the juvenile assailant and retrieved the weapon used. Authorities are actively searching for the second suspect. The incident has been officially documented under a case registration, with ongoing investigations.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026