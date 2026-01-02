Teen's Rage Turns Deadly in Delhi Altercation

A 50-year-old man, identified as Bihari Lal, was allegedly stabbed to death in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area following a minor altercation, police reported on Friday. Lal, a tailor by profession, resided in Lal Bagh, Azadpur.

The incident unfolded when a juvenile, described as a school dropout, allegedly attacked Lal during a heated verbal exchange. In a fit of rage, the youth reportedly stabbed the victim, with additional aggression from an accomplice, believed to have assaulted Lal by kicking him.

Emergency services rushed Lal to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have detained the juvenile assailant and retrieved the weapon used. Authorities are actively searching for the second suspect. The incident has been officially documented under a case registration, with ongoing investigations.