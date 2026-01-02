Tragic Fire Claims Young Italian Golfer's Life in Swiss Ski Resort
Emanuele Galeppini, a young Italian international golfer living in Dubai, becomes the first identified victim of a devastating New Year's Eve bar fire in Swiss ski resort Crans-Montana. Italian and Swiss authorities continue efforts to confirm the casualties, with several Italians hospitalized or missing.
- Country:
- Italy
A devastating fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana claimed the life of 16-year-old Italian international golfer Emanuele Galeppini, authorities confirmed on Friday. The blaze, occurring on New Year's Eve, left around 40 dead and over 110 injured, marking a tragic start to the new year.
The young athlete, who resided in Dubai, was mourned by Italy's Golf Federation, which praised his passion and values. Italian Ambassador to Switzerland reported that six Italians remained missing, while 13 received medical care in local hospitals. Identifying all victims could be delayed due to severe burns.
Reports suggest Galeppini was in Crans-Montana with family and went to the Constellation bar with two friends, who managed to escape and were hospitalized. Swiss authorities continue investigatory and identification efforts amid the aftermath of the tragedy.
