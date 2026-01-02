Tensions Escalate in Yemen: Saudi-Backed Governor's Operation Sparks Rift

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province announced a peaceful initiative to reclaim military positions from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, while clarifying it is not a declaration of war. The move intensifies ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who back opposing factions in the conflict.

Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed ​al-Khunbashi has been appointed to lead the Homeland Shield forces, with full authority to restore order. The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, remains on high alert, signaling readiness to respond to any perceived threats.

The disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, critical members of OPEC, adds complexity to any consensus on oil output. Aden airport remains shut as both sides accuse each other of obstructing air traffic, highlighting the fragile situation.