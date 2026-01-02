Tensions Escalate in Yemen: Saudi-Backed Governor's Operation Sparks Rift
In Yemen's Hadramout province, the Saudi-backed governor plans a peaceful operation to reclaim military sites from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. This move escalates the rift between Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Disagreements persist, impacting regional security and oil consensus.
The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province announced a peaceful initiative to reclaim military positions from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, while clarifying it is not a declaration of war. The move intensifies ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who back opposing factions in the conflict.
Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi has been appointed to lead the Homeland Shield forces, with full authority to restore order. The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, remains on high alert, signaling readiness to respond to any perceived threats.
The disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, critical members of OPEC, adds complexity to any consensus on oil output. Aden airport remains shut as both sides accuse each other of obstructing air traffic, highlighting the fragile situation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Hadramout
- operation
- military
- tensions
- OPEC
- Aden airport
- STC
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry
Escalation in Yemen: Saudi and UAE at Odds Amid Military Maneuvers
Fadnavis Vows for a Hindu Marathi Mumbai Mayor Amidst Political Tensions
Undersea Tensions: Finland Investigates Damage to Crucial Telecom Cable
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Threatens Action Amidst Iranian Protests