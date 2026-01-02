Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Yemen: Saudi-Backed Governor's Operation Sparks Rift

In Yemen's Hadramout province, the Saudi-backed governor plans a peaceful operation to reclaim military sites from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. This move escalates the rift between Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Disagreements persist, impacting regional security and oil consensus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:29 IST
Tensions Escalate in Yemen: Saudi-Backed Governor's Operation Sparks Rift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province announced a peaceful initiative to reclaim military positions from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, while clarifying it is not a declaration of war. The move intensifies ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who back opposing factions in the conflict.

Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed ​al-Khunbashi has been appointed to lead the Homeland Shield forces, with full authority to restore order. The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, remains on high alert, signaling readiness to respond to any perceived threats.

The disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, critical members of OPEC, adds complexity to any consensus on oil output. Aden airport remains shut as both sides accuse each other of obstructing air traffic, highlighting the fragile situation.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.

Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh B...

 India
2
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

 India
3
Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry

Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Politi...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026