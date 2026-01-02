Left Menu

NTPC's Nuclear Leap: Global Collaborations to Spur India's Energy Future

NTPC is amplifying its nuclear energy pursuits through international collaborations and ambitious projects. Targeting a 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, NTPC engages with global partners like Rosatom, EDF, and Holtec for technology exchange. The company explores strategic investments and land for future nuclear sites in India.

Updated: 02-01-2026 12:35 IST
NTPC, India's power giant established in 1975, is strategically expanding its nuclear ambitions through various international collaborations. Currently, NTPC is focused on leveraging technology partnerships with global players like Rosatom and EDF, aiming to establish around 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, in alignment with India's energy goals.

Key initiatives include the exploration of large pressurised water reactor projects and the utilization of small modular reactors (SMRs) with enhanced safety and construction benefits. NTPC is also considering a strategic investment in Clean Core Thorium Energy, a US-based company recognized for developing a patented nuclear fuel.

Plans are underway to set up nuclear sites in several Indian states, and the company is advancing a joint venture with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd in Rajasthan. Recent legislative tweaks have further bolstered NTPC's rapid nuclear energy advancements, attracting potential investments.

