Aequitas Mourns Passing of Visionary Leader Siddhartha Bhaiya

Aequitas, a leading portfolio management services firm, announced the sudden passing of its Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya due to cardiac arrest while he was on a family vacation in New Zealand.

Widely recognized for his strategic stock-picking skills, Bhaiya played a pivotal role in elevating the company's assets under management beyond Rs 7,000 crore, achieving a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30%.

As the team at Aequitas grapples with this significant loss, they underscore their dedication to upholding Bhaiya's vision, rooted in intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and a commitment to delivering long-term value for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)