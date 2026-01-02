Left Menu

Aequitas Mourns Passing of Visionary Leader Siddhartha Bhaiya

Aequitas' Managing Director, Siddhartha Bhaiya, has passed away from cardiac arrest while on vacation. Bhaiya, who founded the portfolio management company in 2012, was celebrated for his disciplined approach and significant contributions, including boosting the firm's assets under management to over Rs 7,000 crore.

Aequitas, a leading portfolio management services firm, announced the sudden passing of its Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya due to cardiac arrest while he was on a family vacation in New Zealand.

Widely recognized for his strategic stock-picking skills, Bhaiya played a pivotal role in elevating the company's assets under management beyond Rs 7,000 crore, achieving a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30%.

As the team at Aequitas grapples with this significant loss, they underscore their dedication to upholding Bhaiya's vision, rooted in intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and a commitment to delivering long-term value for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

