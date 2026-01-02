Left Menu

Navigating Saudi Arabia's Medicine Regulations: A Guide for Indian Travelers

Indian travelers to Saudi Arabia must obtain online clearance for carrying certain medicines, as these may be restricted in the Kingdom. The Narcotics Control Bureau advises travelers to consult the official list of restricted medicines and seek approval before travel to avoid regulatory actions.

Indian travelers headed to Saudi Arabia now face stricter regulations on carrying medicines, with the introduction of a compulsory online clearance system, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced.

The federal anti-drug agency disclosed that some medicines that are lawful in India might be restricted or banned in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, carrying medicine beyond prescribed limits could result in legal repercussions, according to NCB statements.

The electronic service platform, accessed via the web address https://cds.sfda.gov.sa, enables Indians to apply for permission to carry these medicines for personal use. Travelers are urged to check the official list of restricted substances by Saudi authorities before their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

