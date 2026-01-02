Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the immediate revocation of Stage-III actions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), as part of ongoing efforts to combat air pollution.

Data shows a significant improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), dropping from 380 to 236, prompting the CAQM's decision. Despite this, GRAP Stages I and II will remain active to preserve air quality and counter adverse winter weather effects. Residents are urged to follow GRAP protocols diligently to sustain these gains.

Following this decision, Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, credited the improvement to robust pollution control under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sirsa highlighted intensified measures against vehicular emissions, industrial waste, dust, and dumping, while underscoring the need for ongoing commitment to improve Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)