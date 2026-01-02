Left Menu

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

The Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan in NCR due to improved air quality. With ongoing Stages I & II efforts, authorities aim to prevent further decline amid winter. Delhi's government emphasizes continuous efforts to tackle pollution sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:08 IST
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III
Visual from Anand Vihar, Delhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the immediate revocation of Stage-III actions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), as part of ongoing efforts to combat air pollution.

Data shows a significant improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), dropping from 380 to 236, prompting the CAQM's decision. Despite this, GRAP Stages I and II will remain active to preserve air quality and counter adverse winter weather effects. Residents are urged to follow GRAP protocols diligently to sustain these gains.

Following this decision, Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, credited the improvement to robust pollution control under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sirsa highlighted intensified measures against vehicular emissions, industrial waste, dust, and dumping, while underscoring the need for ongoing commitment to improve Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
2
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India
3
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
4
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026