Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has unveiled a new initiative aimed at reviving individual lapsed policies with an enticing offer. The two-month-long drive, set between January 1 and March 2, 2026, extends benefits to all non-linked insurance plans with notable concessions in late fees.

As part of this special campaign, LIC is offering a reduction of up to 30 percent in the late fee for eligible policy revivals, capped at a maximum of Rs 5,000. Micro insurance policyholders are in for a full 100 percent waiver on late fees, enhancing the affordability of reinstating their risk cover.

This strategic move is designed to support policyholders who faced challenges in maintaining timely premium payments due to adverse situations. LIC emphasizes the importance of keeping policies active to ensure complete insurance benefits, highlighting their commitment to customer welfare and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)