Delhi's Power Surge: Meeting Winter's Icy Challenge

The national capital, Delhi, experienced a surge in power demand as winter conditions and New Year celebrations drove energy usage to 5,595 MW on Friday, as reported by power distribution companies (discoms).

The demand peaked at 5,603 MW on Thursday, marking the third-highest winter peak on record. Officials anticipate this season's demand could reach 6,000 MW, pushing seasonal records even further amid prevailing cold conditions.

Despite the increased demand, the BSES discoms, BRPL and BYPL, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) maintained uninterrupted supply, meeting energy needs through over 50% renewable sources like solar and wind, reflecting Delhi's ongoing transition towards green energy.

