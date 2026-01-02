Punjab National Bank Sees Booming Growth in Global Business

In a significant financial accomplishment, Punjab National Bank has reported a substantial rise in its global business, increasing by 9.57% to reach Rs 28.92 lakh crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The bank revealed these impressive figures in a filing with stock exchanges for the period ending December 31, 2025, noting notable growth in both domestic and global operations. Domestic business saw a hike of 9.09%, totaling Rs 27.65 lakh crore.

Notably, global deposits rose by 8.54% to Rs 16.6 lakh crore and domestic deposits increased by 8.32% to Rs 15.97 lakh crore. Additionally, global and domestic advances experienced a rise, cementing investor confidence as shares closed 1.17% higher on the BSE.