Rajnath Singh Warns of 'White-Collar Terrorism': Calls for Ethics in Education

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh raised alarms over the growing trend of 'white-collar terrorism,' pointing to the recent Red Fort attack where even educated professionals like doctors were implicated. Singh highlighted the necessity of a value-driven education system that instills ethics alongside academic knowledge.

The attack at Red Fort on November 10, 2025, perpetrated by Dr. Umar Un Nabi as a suicide car bomber, resulted in 15 deaths and multiple injuries. The National Investigation Agency arrested several others, including doctors, for their suspected involvement in the tragedy.

Speaking at the Bhupal Nobel University's Foundation Day, Singh emphasized that education must foster good conduct and social harmony, beyond mere professional achievement. He also noted the transformative impact of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, marking the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)