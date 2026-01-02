Left Menu

Ambani's Vision: Fueling India's AI Future and Supporting Education

Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, visited Somnath Temple, donating Rs 5 crore to the trust. He outlined plans to transform Reliance into an AI-native company, highlighting AI’s significance. Additionally, Reliance Foundation awarded scholarships to 5,100 students, part of a pledge to support 50,000 scholarships over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:42 IST
Ambani's Vision: Fueling India's AI Future and Supporting Education
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, offer prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, alongside his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant, visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday, donating Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. Their visit marked a spiritual start to the new year, emphasizing the Ambani family's commitment to philanthropy and cultural heritage.

In another significant move, Mukesh Ambani recently unveiled an ambitious plan to morph Reliance Industries into an 'AI-Native Deep-Tech Company.' Calling artificial intelligence a pivotal technology, he addressed over 600,000 employees, stressing its potential to resolve humanity's intricate problems. He emphasized Reliance's role in shaping India's AI-powered future and highlighted a national objective: making AI accessible to every Indian.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship program, with 5,000 undergraduates and 100 postgraduates selected for financial grants. This initiative is part of a larger commitment to award 50,000 scholarships over ten years, reinforcing Nita Ambani's dedication to supporting higher education.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026