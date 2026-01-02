Ambani's Vision: Fueling India's AI Future and Supporting Education

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, alongside his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant, visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday, donating Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. Their visit marked a spiritual start to the new year, emphasizing the Ambani family's commitment to philanthropy and cultural heritage.

In another significant move, Mukesh Ambani recently unveiled an ambitious plan to morph Reliance Industries into an 'AI-Native Deep-Tech Company.' Calling artificial intelligence a pivotal technology, he addressed over 600,000 employees, stressing its potential to resolve humanity's intricate problems. He emphasized Reliance's role in shaping India's AI-powered future and highlighted a national objective: making AI accessible to every Indian.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship program, with 5,000 undergraduates and 100 postgraduates selected for financial grants. This initiative is part of a larger commitment to award 50,000 scholarships over ten years, reinforcing Nita Ambani's dedication to supporting higher education.