Uttarakhand CM Dhami Allocates Rs 88.84 Crore for Development, Honours Tribal Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 88.84 crore for development projects, including Sharda Ghat and watershed initiatives. He also honored the Buksa tribal heritage by unveiling a statue of Raja Jagat Dev, emphasizing preservation of culture and welfare through education, healthcare, housing, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:37 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Allocates Rs 88.84 Crore for Development, Honours Tribal Heritage
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has earmarked Rs 88.84 crore for various development initiatives across the state. A major share of this funding, Rs 65.65 crore, is directed towards the Sharda Ghat Project, aimed at the implementation of Phase I of the City Drainage Plan, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

The allocated funds include Rs 4.46 crore for constructing a State Guest House at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. Additionally, Rs 15 crore has been assigned from the Disaster Relief Fund to rebuild 225 Patwari outposts damaged up to 70% and 37 outposts damaged beyond 70%. For Champawat district's watershed management, a project worth Rs 3.39 crore has been sanctioned for integrated water and soil conservation efforts targeting local rivers and streams.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister approved Rs 10 lakh for each of three new vehicles for the Dehradun District Office, replacing outdated vehicles. Dhami also unveiled a statue of Raja Jagat Dev of the Buksa tribal community, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage. He underscored the state's commitment to tribal welfare through various initiatives and called for research to inspire future generations with Raja Jagat Dev's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

