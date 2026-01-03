Venezuela's Oil Fortunes: Past, Present, and Future

Venezuela boasts the world's largest oil reserves, estimated at 303 billion barrels, surpassing Saudi Arabia. However, mismanagement, lack of investment, and international sanctions have kept crude output at low levels, affecting global oil markets.

The nation's oil history is marked by nationalization and foreign partnerships. In the 1970s, Venezuela nationalized its oil industry, establishing Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA). Despite opening to foreign investors in the 1990s, strict national ownership mandates persisted under Hugo Chavez's leadership from 1999.

With U.S. sanctions shifting exports primarily to China and recent political upheaval under President Nicolas Maduro, experts predict that a successful regime change could revive the industry. However, recovery may require significant time and investment due to the complex geopolitical landscape.