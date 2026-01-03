Left Menu

Venezuelan Diaspora Cheers U.S.-Led Overthrow of Maduro

Venezuelan migrants globally celebrated the U.S.-backed toppling of President Maduro, who led to a massive migration crisis. With millions having fled since 2014, including 2.8 million in Colombia and 1.7 million in Peru, Venezuelans now ponder their nation's uncertain future even as they rejoice.

Venezuelan migrants worldwide celebrated over the weekend following the U.S.-led ousting of President Nicolas Maduro. The ex-leader's regime was behind one of the most substantial migration crises in recent history.

Festivities erupted on the streets of Chile's capital as migrants joined in joyous chants celebrating Maduro's capture. "We are free," exclaimed Khaty Yanez, a Venezuelan who has resided in Chile for seven years.

However, despite the initial joy, uncertainties linger about Venezuela's future. Andres Losada, living in Spain, expressed mixed emotions of worry and hope regarding his homeland's prospects under new leadership.

