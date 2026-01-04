Left Menu

IRFC Achieves 'Excellent' Rating for Fifth Year, Signals Robust Growth

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has been awarded an 'excellent' performance rating for the fifth consecutive year. This achievement underscores IRFC's strategic strength, governance standards, and operational efficiency. The company continues to expand its lending portfolio while consistently supporting India's railway infrastructure and related sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:56 IST
Representation image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has once again demonstrated its resilience and strength, securing an 'excellent' performance rating for the fiscal year 2024-25 from the Department of Public Enterprises. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Government of India Navratna CPSE, under the Ministry of Railways, has achieved this top recognition.

The consistent high rating highlights IRFC's robust governance, operational efficiency, and disciplined financial strategies. Throughout the year, IRFC has strategically expanded and diversified its lending portfolio while maintaining alignment with governmental objectives. The company continues to excel in providing cost-effective funding to enhance the railway infrastructure along with related sectors.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director of IRFC, emphasized the organization's continued strength under its evolved business model, IRFC 2.0. He noted the achievement of reaching the annual sanction guidance of Rs 60,000 crore by the end of Q3 FY 2025-26, showcasing the firm's strong momentum and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

