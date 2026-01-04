Islamic State Claims Deadly Attack in Congo's Lubero
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for attacks that resulted in the death of 15 individuals in Lubero territory, located in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The information was disseminated through the group's telegram channel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:24 IST
The attacks, confirmed on Sunday, mark another tragic incident in the region, plagued by ongoing violence.
The confirmation highlights the continued security challenges faced by the Congolese government as it struggles to maintain peace in the conflict-ridden eastern territories.